UNESCO recognized the historical center of Odessa as a cultural heritage under threat

PARIS, January 25 – RIA Novosti. The historical center of Odessa is recognized by UNESCO as an object of historical heritage under threat, The historical center of Odessa is recognized by UNESCO as an object of historical heritage under threat, informed organization on Wednesday.

“The historic center of the port city of Odessa, located on the Black Sea coast, was placed on the UNESCO Cultural Heritage List in Danger on Wednesday,” the organization’s official Twitter account said.

November 25, 2022, 08:00Special military operation in Ukraine It is impossible to stop the self-destruction of Ukraine

According to Agence France -Presse, during an emergency meeting of the Committee on Historical Heritage, 6 countries supported the city’s application, 14 abstained from voting. Russia voted against.

As the head of the organization, Audrey Azoulay, noted, “the legendary port city, which left its mark on cinema, literature and art, has since been under increased protection of the international community.” “While the war continues, this move reflects our collective determination to protect Odessa from greater destruction,” she tweeted.

The new status, among other things, will allow the Ukrainian authorities to apply for international technical and financial support to protect the facility and to restore it.

December 29, 2022, 02:48 Monument to Suvorov demolished in Odessa, media write

On October 11, at a meeting of the organization’s executive board, Volodymyr Zelensky, in a video message to 58 representatives of the organization’s member countries, said that Odessa had applied for the recognition of its historical center as a cultural heritage site under threat “due to ongoing Russian bombing.”

Attacks on the Ukrainian infrastructure of the Russian Armed Forces began on October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, behind which, according to the Russian authorities, the Ukrainian special services stand. The strikes are carried out on energy, defense industry, military command and communications facilities throughout the country. After the strikes on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that almost half of the country’s energy system was disabled. In December, Volodymyr Zelensky said that it was now impossible to completely restore the energy system of Ukraine.

The UNESCO Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage entered into force in 1975. On the basis of this document, the international practice of preserving and popularizing cultural and natural heritage sites began.