World
The Permanent Mission of Russia commented on the UNESCO decision on the center of Odessa
Earlier Wednesday, during an emergency meeting of the Committee on Historical Heritage, the historical center of Odessa was recognized by UNESCO as a historical heritage site in danger, which, in particular, will allow the Ukrainian authorities to apply for international technical and financial support to protect the site and to restore it.
“The decision to include Odessa on an expedited basis on the List of World Heritage in Danger was made under pressure from the collective West, bypassing the rules of procedure. The dossier does not hold water, it is nothing more than a clumsy compilation of materials from tourist sites,” the permanent mission said. RF at the organization.
The permanent mission noted that the main criteria for considering the nomination were violated, which confirms that “the nomination of Odessa is another profanity”, which “undermined the credibility of the entire List of Cultural Heritage”.
