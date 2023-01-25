World

The Permanent Mission of Russia commented on the UNESCO decision on the center of Odessa

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 8 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






PARIS, January 25 – RIA Novosti. The decision to include the historical center of Odessa on the UNESCO World Heritage List under threat was made bypassing the rules of procedure under pressure from the West, the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the organization said.
Earlier Wednesday, during an emergency meeting of the Committee on Historical Heritage, the historical center of Odessa was recognized by UNESCO as a historical heritage site in danger, which, in particular, will allow the Ukrainian authorities to apply for international technical and financial support to protect the site and to restore it.
“The decision to include Odessa on an expedited basis on the List of World Heritage in Danger was made under pressure from the collective West, bypassing the rules of procedure. The dossier does not hold water, it is nothing more than a clumsy compilation of materials from tourist sites,” the permanent mission said. RF at the organization.
The permanent mission noted that the main criteria for considering the nomination were violated, which confirms that “the nomination of Odessa is another profanity”, which “undermined the credibility of the entire List of Cultural Heritage”.
January 3, 02:16

The French predicted Zelensky the fall of Odessa

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 8 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

In Germany, a man with a knife attacked train passengers, injuring seven people

29 mins ago

Israeli occupation forces assassinate Palestinian youth | News

30 mins ago

The activity of the Armenian nuclear power plant should be urgently stopped, Baku said

1 hour ago

The General Staff of the Czech Republic allowed partial mobilization

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.