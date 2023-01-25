World

In Germany, a man with a knife attacked train passengers, injuring seven people

BERLIN, Jan 25 – RIA Novosti. Seven people were stabbed on a train from the German city of Kiel to Hamburg on Wednesday, Bild newspaper reported, citing federal police.

Seven people were injured in a knife attack on a regional train from Kiel to Hamburg.

It is specified that the attack took place at a station in the small town of Brokstedt.
The man attacked passengers with a knife shortly before arriving at the station. Law enforcement officers managed to arrest one of the attackers.
It is noted that the police and rescue services are at the scene of the incident, a large area has been cordoned off near the station.
In Germany, a man stabbed two girls and fled to a refugee hostel

