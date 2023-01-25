Israeli occupation forces assassinate Palestinian youth | News

Report This Content

Israeli soldiers assassinated a Palestinian citizen on Wednesday in the illegal Jewish settlement of Kdumin, between Nablus and Qalqilya, West Bank, in an action that the occupation army justified after the victim apparently tried to stab a soldier at a checkpoint.



Israeli troops kill Palestinian in Ramallah after incident

The 20-year-old Palestinian from the Jenin refugee camp was identified as Aref Abdul Nasser Lahlouh, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The young man approached the checkpoint suspiciously and had a knife in his hand, according to the version of the Israeli forces in an incident that was not corroborated by another source.

“Breaking: Israeli forces execute Palestinian man outside Jit village, near illegal Kdumim settlement, east of Qalqilya, occupied West Bank”. @JalalAK_jojo

— World Focus (@world_focus)

January 25, 2023

Another Palestinian was seriously wounded after being shot in the chest with live Israeli fire in the Shufat refugee camp in occupied east Jerusalem, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Wednesday afternoon.

Some 300 officers and soldiers entered the Shuafat refugee camp to demolish Uday Tamimi’s house, according to police. Israel blames Tamimi for the deadly shooting at a roadblock last October.

Tamimi was shot dead after shooting at security guards at the entrance to Maale Adumim, a large Israeli settlement in the West Bank east of Jerusalem.

The Israeli raids that have been carried out daily since March 2022 and the recent establishment of an ultra-nationalist government have revived simmering tensions in the West Bank.

Since the beginning of January 2023, tensions between Israel and the Palestinians have increased. Some 19 Palestinians have been killed and dozens injured at the hands of Israeli soldiers since January 1, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The United Nations said 2022 was the deadliest year for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since 2005, with at least 170 dead, including more than 30 children, and 9,000 injured.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

