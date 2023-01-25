The activity of the Armenian nuclear power plant should be urgently stopped, Baku said

BAKU, Jan 25 – RIA Novosti. Azerbaijani Commissioner for Human Rights Sabina Aliyeva appealed to international human rights organizations with a call to suspend the operation of the Metsamor nuclear power plant in Armenia, the ombudsman’s office reports.

Earlier, the EU called on Armenia to close its nuclear power plant because it cannot be modernized to fully comply with internationally recognized nuclear safety standards. Last October, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, during his visit to Armenia, announced an improvement in the situation in the field of ensuring the safety of the Armenian NPP.

“In Aliyeva’s appeal to international human rights organizations, it is stated that in order to avoid another catastrophe, similar to Chernobyl and Fukushima, the operation of the Metsamor nuclear power plant must be urgently stopped, and its radioactive waste must be taken under strict international control,” the report says.

Armenia now has one nuclear power plant located near the town of Metsamor, 30 kilometers south of Yerevan. There are two power units based on seismic-resistant reactors of the VVER-440 type. The first power unit of the Armenian NPP was put into operation in December 1976, the second – in January 1980. The nuclear power plant was shut down in March 1989 after the Spitak earthquake. The second power unit was recommissioned in November 1995 due to the energy crisis in the republic. With the help of Rosatom, its modernization was completed in 2021.

The program of the Armenian government provides for the extension of the operating life of the operating NPP unit until 2026, as well as the phased commissioning of new units. We are talking about the possibility of building a medium power unit or low power units.