MOSCOW, January 25 – RIA Novosti. The head of the Odessa military administration, Maxim Marchenko, confirmed the detention of the mayor of the city of Reni, Igor Plekhov, and a deputy of the City Council on suspicion of taking a bribe.
On Wednesday, the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAP) of Ukraine reported that the mayor and deputy of one of the cities in the Odessa region were convicted of taking a bribe for leasing a plot of land. The local publication “Dumskaya” wrote that on suspicion of fraud with land and a bribe of 50 thousand dollars, the mayor of the city of Reni, Igor Plekhov, was detained.
“NABU (National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine – ed.) and the SAP exposed the mayor of the city of Reni, Igor Plekhov, and the deputy of the Reni city council, Ivan Podoilov, while they received illegal benefits in the form of 50 thousand dollars … We are waiting for a court decision that will prove or refute their guilt,” Marchenko wrote in his Telegram channel.
