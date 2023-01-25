In the Odessa region confirmed the detention of the mayor of the city of Reni

The head of the Odessa military administration, Maxim Marchenko, confirmed the detention of the mayor of the city of Reni, Igor Plekhov, and a deputy of the City Council on suspicion of taking a bribe.

On Wednesday, the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAP) of Ukraine reported that the mayor and deputy of one of the cities in the Odessa region were convicted of taking a bribe for leasing a plot of land. The local publication “Dumskaya” wrote that on suspicion of fraud with land and a bribe of 50 thousand dollars, the mayor of the city of Reni, Igor Plekhov, was detained.