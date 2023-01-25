World
The Russian Embassy called the decision of Germany on the supply of tanks to Ukraine dangerous
BERLIN, Jan 25 – RIA Novosti. The Russian Embassy in Germany called Berlin’s decision to supply Kyiv with Leopard 2 tanks extremely dangerous: it takes the conflict to a new level of confrontation.
“This extremely dangerous decision takes the conflict to a new level of confrontation and contradicts the statements of German politicians about the unwillingness of the FRG to get involved in it. Unfortunately, this happens again and again,” Ambassador to Berlin Sergei Nechaev told reporters.
On Wednesday, the German government announced that it had decided to transfer German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Germany intends to form two tank battalions, at the first stage a company of 14 A6 Leopard 2 tanks from the Bundeswehr stocks will be provided. In addition, training of the Ukrainian military in Germany will soon be organized. In addition to 14 tanks and training, the new German aid package for Ukraine will include logistics, ammunition and systems maintenance.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West would have a negative effect.
