MOSCOW, January 25 – RIA Novosti. Kyiv and Washington consider it impossible for Ukraine to seize Crimea by military means, said Washington Post columnist David Ignatius.

“A total Ukrainian campaign to seize the Crimean peninsula is unrealistic,” he said.

January 21, 16:37 “This is madness”. The US plan to seize the Crimea scared the Americans

According to Ignatius, the administration of US President Joe Biden began planning for a possible distribution of the “military balance of power” after the end of the Ukrainian conflict. According to the plans of the White House, the new strategy supposedly should help Kyiv to prevent “invasion” of Russia in the future.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in an interview with the newspaper that it is time to start thinking about what Ukraine will look like after the end of the special military operation. According to him, it is necessary to plan how to ensure a “just and lasting peace” that maintains the territorial integrity of the republic.

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. President Vladimir Putin called it “the task of protecting people who have been subjected to harassment and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia.