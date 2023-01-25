World

Belgium has no tanks to supply Kyiv, Defense Ministry says

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






BRUSSELS, Jan 25 – RIA Novosti. Belgium does not have serviceable tanks to provide them to Ukraine, such equipment was withdrawn from service many years ago, Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder said.
“About ten years ago, it was decided to sell the tanks, they were no longer in working order,” the minister said in an interview with the RTL TV channel.
January 23, 13:45Special military operation in Ukraine

Belgium supported the tribunal on Ukraine with the mandate of the UN Secretary General

She acknowledged that the tanks are in storage with private companies that are ready to sell them to the Ministry of Defense at a price of 500,000 euros per unit. At the same time, at one time they were given away “as unnecessary” for only 10-15 thousand. Then, according to her, in Belgium it was believed that such equipment would not be needed in the new theaters of hostilities.
At the same time, the defense minister is going to propose to the Belgian government to send other military assistance to Kyiv. “This Friday, I will offer additional assistance that just meets the most urgent needs of Ukrainians in matters of air defense and anti-tank warfare, as well as ammunition,” the Belgian minister said.
Earlier, Germany announced its intention to supply Leopard tanks to Kyiv, as well as to allow the re-export of such equipment from other states.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West would have a negative effect.
January 19, 20:47

Belgium will send Ukraine three thousand tons of road salt

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The General Staff of the Czech Republic allowed partial mobilization

9 mins ago

In the Odessa region confirmed the detention of the mayor of the city of Reni

32 mins ago

The Russian Embassy called the decision of Germany on the supply of tanks to Ukraine dangerous

53 mins ago

WP: US and Ukraine consider it impossible to seize Crimea by military means

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.