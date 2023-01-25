Belgium has no tanks to supply Kyiv, Defense Ministry says

BRUSSELS, Jan 25 – RIA Novosti. Belgium does not have serviceable tanks to provide them to Ukraine, such equipment was withdrawn from service many years ago, Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder said.

“About ten years ago, it was decided to sell the tanks, they were no longer in working order,” the minister said in an interview with the RTL TV channel.

January 23, 13:45Special military operation in Ukraine Belgium supported the tribunal on Ukraine with the mandate of the UN Secretary General

She acknowledged that the tanks are in storage with private companies that are ready to sell them to the Ministry of Defense at a price of 500,000 euros per unit. At the same time, at one time they were given away “as unnecessary” for only 10-15 thousand. Then, according to her, in Belgium it was believed that such equipment would not be needed in the new theaters of hostilities.

At the same time, the defense minister is going to propose to the Belgian government to send other military assistance to Kyiv. “This Friday, I will offer additional assistance that just meets the most urgent needs of Ukrainians in matters of air defense and anti-tank warfare, as well as ammunition,” the Belgian minister said.

Earlier, Germany announced its intention to supply Leopard tanks to Kyiv, as well as to allow the re-export of such equipment from other states.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West would have a negative effect.