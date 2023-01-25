Malawi cholera death toll tops 1,000 | News

Report This Content

What has been described as the worst cholera outbreak on record in Malawi has left more than 1,000 dead, with more than 30,000 cases diagnosed so far, according to a statement on Wednesday by the local Health Minister, Khumbize Chiponda.

Death toll from cholera in Haiti rises to 511

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in this way, the death toll announced on Tuesday exceeded the figures for what was previously considered the largest outbreak on record, which killed 968 people between 2001 and 2002.

In that sense, Chiponda asked people on Wednesday to be especially careful when handling the bodies of cholera victims before funerals.

The headline noted that “People dying of cholera may be washed by family members who then prepare funeral banquets… cholera outbreaks commonly follow these banquets.”

In addition, Chiponda also urged people to use proper decontamination procedures with bleach and plastic body bags.

Most of the deaths occurred in the two main cities of Lilongwe and Blantyre, where children recently returned to classes after schools delayed opening to try to contain the spread.

According to the WHO and its regional affiliate, cholera regularly hits the southern African country during the rains from November to March, with deaths generally hovering around 100. However, there was an unusually high increase in contaminations during and after. of the festive season in 2022.

In November 2022, Malawi received almost three million doses of oral cholera vaccine from the United Nations to intensify its immunization campaign, but the number of cases continues to rise.

In September, the WHO warned that after years of decline, there was a “worrying increase” in cholera outbreaks around the world, with climate change adding to traditional triggers such as poverty and conflict.

The disease affects between 1.3 million and 4 million people worldwide each year, causing up to 143,000 deaths.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



