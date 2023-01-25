World
Ukraine expects to receive ten thousand Starlink terminals from Germany
“We are recording an interview with German journalists in the shelter of Die Zeit… Thanked the German people for a new batch of 10 thousand Starlink, which we will receive next month,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.
Starlink is a next generation satellite network designed to provide broadband Internet access anywhere in the world. It was reported that about 20 thousand Starlink terminals were transferred to Ukraine and this satellite communication is actively used by the Ukrainian military.
WP: US and Ukraine consider it impossible to seize Crimea by military means
