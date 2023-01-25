EU permanent representatives agreed to extend sanctions against Russia, source said

BRUSSELS, January 25 – RIA Novosti. Permanent representatives of EU member states on Wednesday agreed at a meeting in Brussels on a planned extension of economic sanctions against Russia imposed because of the situation in Ukraine, a source in the EU told RIA Novosti.

“Sanctions have been agreed. Prior to the publication of this decision, its approval by the EU Council is required,” the source said.

Economic sanctions are extended for six months. The next extension will therefore be valid until 31 July 2023.

The economic sanctions of the EU, in force since 2014, are directed against the financial, energy and defense sectors in Russia. Initially, these sanctions were introduced by the European Union on July 31, 2014 for a period of one year. In March 2015, the duration of the sanctions was linked to “full implementation of the Minsk agreements.” Since then, the restrictions have been extended every six months. Moscow took retaliatory measures, headed for import substitution, and has repeatedly stated that talking to it in the language of sanctions is counterproductive.

After the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, the EU countries significantly expanded sanctions against the Russian Federation. To date, nine sanctions packages have already been adopted. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy for the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy.