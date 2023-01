EU permanent representatives agreed to extend sanctions against Russia, source said

The economic sanctions of the EU, in force since 2014, are directed against the financial, energy and defense sectors in Russia. Initially, these sanctions were introduced by the European Union on July 31, 2014 for a period of one year. In March 2015, the duration of the sanctions was linked to “full implementation of the Minsk agreements.” Since then, the restrictions have been extended every six months. Moscow took retaliatory measures, headed for import substitution, and has repeatedly stated that talking to it in the language of sanctions is counterproductive.