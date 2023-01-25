World

AFU recognized the loss of Soledar

MOSCOW, January 25 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian troops left Soledar, admitted 13 days after the liberation of the city by the Russian military, the representative of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Chrevaty, writes AFP.

“After months of fierce fighting, including in recent weeks, the Armed Forces of Ukraine left Soledar and retreated along the outskirts to pre-prepared positions,” the agency quotes Chrevaty as saying.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the liberation of Soledar was completed on the evening of January 12. It was emphasized that this would make it possible to support a further offensive, cut off the Ukrainian troops in Artemovsk and take them into the cauldron.
As the acting head of the DPR Denis Pushilin noted, control over Soledarov makes it possible to cut off the supply lines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and take under operational control the areas from where Kyiv launched strikes on the territory of the republic.
Since February 24, a special military operation has been taking place in Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin called her ultimate goal the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia.
Pushilin spoke about the significance of the liberation of Soledar

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

