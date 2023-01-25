World
Germany is set to escalate the crisis in Ukraine, said the Russian embassy
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
BERLIN, Jan 25 – RIA Novosti. Germany, like its closest allies, is not interested in a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis, it is set to escalate, Ambassador to Berlin Sergei Nechaev told reporters.
“Once again, we are convinced that Germany, like its closest allies, is not interested in a diplomatic resolution of the Ukrainian crisis, is set to its permanent escalation and unlimited pumping of the Kyiv regime with more and more deadly weapons. Red lines are a thing of the past,” the diplomat said. commenting on Berlin’s decision to send its tanks to Kyiv.
On Wednesday, the German government announced that it had decided to transfer German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Germany intends to form two tank battalions, at the first stage a company of 14 A6 Leopard 2 tanks from the Bundeswehr stocks will be provided. In addition, training of the Ukrainian military in Germany will soon be organized. In addition to 14 tanks and training, the new German aid package for Ukraine will include logistics, ammunition and systems maintenance.
Yesterday, 17:57Special military operation in Ukraine
Media: the White House plans to transfer Abrams M1 tanks to Kyiv
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report