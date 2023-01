Germany is set to escalate the crisis in Ukraine, said the Russian embassy

On Wednesday, the German government announced that it had decided to transfer German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Germany intends to form two tank battalions, at the first stage a company of 14 A6 Leopard 2 tanks from the Bundeswehr stocks will be provided. In addition, training of the Ukrainian military in Germany will soon be organized. In addition to 14 tanks and training, the new German aid package for Ukraine will include logistics, ammunition and systems maintenance.