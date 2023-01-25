MOSCOW, January 25 – RIA Novosti. The delivery of Western Abrams and Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv is not only an act of military escalation, but also poses a threat to the The delivery of Western Abrams and Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv is not only an act of military escalation, but also poses a threat to the health of civilians due to the depleted uranium shells used by these tanks: they infect the area and cause outbreaks of cancer, a doctor of military sciences told RIA Novosti on Wednesday ( Russia) Konstantin Sivkov.

Earlier Wednesday, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that the decision to supply American tanks is regarded by Moscow as a new “blatant provocation.”

“This must be clearly stated: the ammunition of these tanks – American, British, French and German, by the way, as well as American and German infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) – have armor-piercing sub-caliber shells with depleted uranium cores. The use of such shells on the territory Russia should be seen as using dirty nuclear weapons,” Sivkov said.

He explained that such shells were used by the Americans in Iraq, where there were entire zones dangerous to people’s lives. The uranium dust generated by the use of such projectiles and deposited on the ground is radioactive and extremely toxic, is not subject to decontamination and leads to outbreaks of serious cancer among local residents, the expert says.

According to Sivkov, the issue should be raised through diplomatic channels – that the supply and use of such projectiles “is regarded as an act of a nuclear attack on the territory of the Russian Federation.”

Projectiles with depleted uranium

Depleted uranium is used in armor-piercing sub-caliber projectiles due to its high density and significant damage beyond the barrier after armor penetration. It was first used in tank shells in Nazi Germany due to a shortage of denser tungsten.

In the 1970s, to combat the new Soviet tanks, the development of such shells was taken up in the United States . To date, they are part of the ammunition of American Abrams tanks, they can also be used by German Leopard 2 and British Challenger 2. In smaller caliber shells, depleted uranium is used, in particular, in the ammunition of cannons of American A-10 attack aircraft and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.

The US military used depleted uranium projectiles in Operation Desert Storm, in the bombing of Yugoslavia, during the invasion of Iraq in 2003.

NATO tanks in Ukraine

Last week, a meeting of the NATO contact group was held at the Ramstein airbase, at which the issue of increasing military assistance to Ukraine was discussed. American media wrote that US President Joe Biden is going to announce on Wednesday the transfer of 30 to 50 Abrams tanks to Ukrainians as part of an agreement with Berlin to supply Kyiv with Leopard 2 tanks from Germany and other countries.

Earlier, the UK announced the delivery of Challenger 2 tanks. It was also reported about the delivery of French AMX-10RC wheeled tanks, American Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and German Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv.

In the spring of last year, Moscow sent a note to the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance due to the transfer of weapons to Ukrainian troops. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains military equipment would become a legitimate target for the Russian Aerospace Forces.