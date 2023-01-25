World

Household consumers in the Odessa region are given light only six hours a day

MOSCOW, January 25 – RIA Novosti. Household consumers in the Odessa region of Ukraine are provided with electricity for only six hours a day due to low limits, the Odessa Electric Grids energy company DTEK reported.
“Household consumers in the Odessa region are provided with electricity for only six hours a day due to low limits … Over the past week, the Odessa region has been bringing the limit of electricity consumption to about 625 megawatts per day. This is 48% of the needs of the entire region in power under normal operating conditions of the power system – 1295 megawatts,” the company said on its Facebook page*.
It is also noted that the average night limit is 440 megawatts, which is only 34% of the region’s needs. Due to such limits, in the Odessa region at night until 7.00 (8.00 Moscow time) emergency power outages are applied, and during the day and in the evening until 00.00 (01.00 Moscow time) – schedules of stabilization shutdowns.
According to the company, the increased limit is distributed among three key categories of consumers: residential consumers, industry and critical infrastructure. Under such conditions, 25% of electricity is directed to the needs of critical infrastructure, 8% – to the needs of industry, and about 208 megawatts of power (15%) remain for the needs of the population and business. “Such a limit allows DTEK Odessa Electric Grids to apply a stabilization shutdown schedule for household consumers: three in six (three hours with light and six hours without),” the company added.
The power deficit has increased in the Ukrainian energy system

Earlier, the National Commission, which carries out state regulation in the fields of energy and utilities, reported that the Kiev and Odessa branches of DTEK were fined due to their failure to comply with power outage schedules.
* The activity of Meta (social networks Facebook and Instagram) is banned in Russia as extremist.

