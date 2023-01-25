Gerald Grosz: EU committed suicide over Ukraine

Last February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine. In the summer, the then candidate for the presidency of Austria, publicist Gerald Grosz sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which he explained that the citizens of his country, unlike the government, do not support the sanctions imposed by the West, allegedly in order to resolve the conflict as soon as possible. Why official Vienna is in no hurry to become a mediator in peace negotiations, why the West should abandon the sanctions policy, what is the crisis of confidence in the current authorities of Austria leading to – these and other questions of RIA Novosti were answered by the Austrian politician, publicist, former presidential candidate Gerald Grosz.

– In February, Russia launched a special operation against Ukraine. In response, the US-led G7 and the EU imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia, ostensibly to end the conflict. You are one of the few European politicians who warned about these sanctions from the very beginning. As a result, a year later, fighting in Ukraine continues, mistrust between Russia and the West approaches Cold War proportions, and Europe faces an economic and energy crisis. Was there a chance to avoid such a development of events after February 24?

– The sanctions were a dramatic, serious mistake, generated by an over-emotional reaction on the part of the European leadership. Brussels and the heads of state and government have cornered us. Out of solidarity, we have committed economic, foreign policy, political and socio-political suicide. Energy markets are going crazy, inflation is at an all-time high, society as a whole is suffering. The result is massive social upheaval.

Meanwhile, however, Russia very quickly figured out how to shape its economic relations with China , India, Pakistan, Turkey and many other countries. This is evidenced by the profits of the Russian energy industry, and in Europe the consumer must be supported by tax funds (meaning programs to support citizens that are financed from the budget – ed.). All the predictions of the EU leadership that within a month Russia would collapse economically, that citizens would rise up against the government, and that (Russian President Vladimir – ed.) Putin would be overthrown, turned out to be both timid and false hopes. They were sedative pills to rally the peoples of Europe who… could not be persuaded voluntarily. Could this have been avoided? Oh sure! In November 2022, the United States , on behalf of which the EU actually acts, could deal with Russia’s security issues. The conflict could have been avoided through respectful negotiations between Washington and Moscow

– You, being a presidential candidate, wrote a letter to President Putin in the summer. Do you still share your assessments expressed in this letter? How do you assess the current policy of the Austrian government towards Russia?

All my fears were confirmed. The war has many lobbyists, the world has none. The fact that neutral Austria is participating in these sanctions, in this economic war, has become a serious violation of the federal constitution and a betrayal of the Austrian population. It also hit us hard. The problem is that now we have current members of the government who would not be suitable in any other state to work in the municipality due to lack of vision. A popular poll in Hungary under Viktor Orbán shows that governments promoted this escalation on behalf of the citizens but lacked legitimacy. Therefore, I remain in favor of the immediate lifting of the sanctions and the immediate establishment of all diplomatic relations in order to offer Austria as a place for peace negotiations.

– Do you think that in the current situation it is possible that Vienna will take advantage of its neutral status and try to organize the Ukrainian settlement process as a mediator? Do you see the corresponding political will in the current federal government, or is Austria looking to win on the battlefield in this conflict?

“There will be no victory on the battlefield. It’s completely crazy to believe that while being sane. Moreover, Ukraine is armed by NATO and European countries, spending billions, so it can resist for a long time and refuse to negotiate. And Russia is invincible because of its military power. This is a stalemate that ends in a long-term positional war of attrition. In the meantime, we are peddling economically. It does no service to any living soul. Austria had to veto the extension of sanctions at the European level. Thus, the US strategy will be destroyed. The EU will be doomed to develop its own solution. In the second stage, Austria offers itself as a venue for negotiations. The goal will be a ceasefire, a referendum in the regions of eastern Ukraine under the chairmanship of the OSCE. Citizens must decide whether they want to belong to Ukraine or Russia. Ukraine promises to strike out of the constitution its intention to join NATO. To do this, Russia and the EU must provide security guarantees for Ukraine. Such points in the negotiations could be used as a guideline. However, this also implies the lifting of EU sanctions, the cessation of arms transfers and the agreement of Russia, as well as Ukraine, to a ceasefire along the current front line.

– Does the fact that NATO is now supplying Ukraine with heavy weapons (tanks and so on) affect the possibility of resolving the conflict? Is it possible that Austria will also join the military operation in Ukraine? Should we expect that the next step will be the entry of Austria into NATO?

Austria will not join NATO. Every politician who demands it, in the blink of an eye, will say goodbye to the post. Neutrality enjoys a special attitude among the population. Thus, Austria’s goal should be the complete restoration of political, rhetorical and military neutrality. Also, Austria will not accept obligations in connection with the military operation in Ukraine. Because that would mean that the conflict would take on the dimensions of a world war. It is already dangerous enough that the German government and a number of other EU countries indirectly participated in the war by supplying weapons. We must know that this is a conflict between the United States , respectively, NATO, on the one hand, and Russia, on the other. The EU is just a useful idiot, in this case Washington. These are echoes of the EU’s failure to integrate Russia into its common security policy. The United States is benefiting from this conflict, especially since its military industry is the highest profit earner since 1945.

– According to statistics, gas prices in Austria in December 2022 were about 100% higher than in December 2021. At the same time, Russia did not unilaterally refuse supply contracts. Why, in this situation, do the Austrians still stand behind the government, supporting the Austrian People’s Party and the Greens, why (Alexander – ed.) Van der Bellen was re-elected federal president? Are not all the problems of Austria today created by her own authorities?

“We must not forget that at present the majority of the population no longer supports the government. The chancellor’s party (Karl Nehammer’s Austrian People’s Party – ed.) has 20% support, the coalition partner (“Greens”) – less than 10%. Thirty percent is not a majority. Therefore, new parliamentary elections should change the ratio of the majority. The jug goes to the well just enough times until it breaks. And the confidence of citizens in their own government is completely destroyed due to inflation. The citizens of Austria yearn for peace and especially social peace in their country.

– The Russian government claims that it is ready for a long war in Ukraine, ready to completely rebuild the economy for military purposes. Are Austria and Europe ready for this?

– Not. Because the path to a war economy would have fatal consequences for the entire social system in Europe. The situation is already tense. On the one hand, politicians from the “Greens” are calling for the deindustrialization of the continent, on the other hand, our economy is already in serious trouble. Comparing, for example, Russia and Austria, we see that there is a large and unaffected middle class in Austria. The Russian population, on the other hand, is quite accustomed to enduring hardship due to international upheavals. In addition, the wealthy citizens of Europe are unwilling to sacrifice their former well-being for the sake of the war economy. Especially because of the war, in which we are not to blame, we do not participate in it!

– As of November 2022, more than 40% of gas supplies to Austria came from Russia. What will be the consequences of completely stopping these supplies? Do you share the government’s optimistic forecasts regarding the replacement of Russian gas with biogas of its own production or the purchase of a similar amount of gas from Arab countries?

“A full shutdown would be dramatic, especially since a complete shutdown cannot be offset by a small amount of LNG from Qatar or a small amount of biogas from local dunghills. This is a romantic idea, spread like opium for the people. The economy and industry of Austria have been guided by cheap Russian gas for more than five decades. The switch would take years and a lot of taxpayer money. Besides, it makes little sense to do without cheap Russian gas, while getting the same gas from other countries is four times more expensive. Nevertheless, we were convinced that Russian gas comes to us more expensively and through other countries. Whether a citizen is ready to sacrifice his savings for the moral label fraud – I doubt it.

– You spoke about climate terrorism during the election campaign. Since then, the topic has taken on a new dimension. We have seen vandalism in museums in Austria. Do you expect this escalation to continue? Why are the ideas of an aggressive climate campaign so popular with the youth here? Why aren’t these people attracted to the traditional tools of representation in a democracy, with the Green Party in government?