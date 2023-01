Philippines to protest China over Coast Guard action

The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled in July 2016, following a lawsuit filed by the Philippines, that China had no grounds for territorial claims in the South China Sea. The court decided that the disputed territories of the Spratly (Nansha) archipelago are not islands and do not form an exclusive economic zone. Then Beijing replied that it does not consider the decision of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague valid, does not recognize and does not accept.