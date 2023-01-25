Estonia does not intend to close its embassy in Russia, the country’s Foreign Ministry said

HELSINKI, Jan 25 – RIA Novosti. Estonia does not intend to close its embassy in Russia, despite the decrease in the level of diplomatic relations between the countries, Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said.

According to him, while both Estonia and Russia have taken steps to reduce the number of diplomats in their countries, there is currently no intention to expel or recall all diplomats from both countries.

“Our embassy in Moscow will remain. We also have no intention to liquidate the Russian embassy in the territory of the Republic of Estonia, and Russia has not announced such an intention,” Reinsalu told the state broadcasting portal ERR.

The Minister believes that now there is no point in talking about the termination of diplomatic relations between the two countries, since Estonia needs a representation in Moscow for pragmatic reasons.

“Taking into account Estonian citizens (living in the Russian Federation – ed.), taking into account consular interests, it is rational to have a diplomatic mission in Russia,” he added. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, about 20,000 Estonian citizens live in the Russian Federation.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement about lowering the level of diplomatic relations with Estonia. It notes that Estonia has taken a new unfriendly step to radically reduce the size of the Russian embassy in Tallinn, confirming the line towards the collapse of relations between the countries. As a response, the Russian side decided to downgrade the diplomatic representative in both countries to charge d’affaires, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, adding that on Monday the Estonian ambassador was summoned to the ministry. He is due to leave Russia on February 7th.

Reinsalu reported that Russian Ambassador Vladimir Lipaev would have to leave Estonia on February 7, simultaneously with the departure of Estonian Ambassador Margus Laidre from Russia.