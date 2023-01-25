The Polish Foreign Ministry called the factors hindering the admission of Sweden and Finland to NATO

WARSAW, January 25 – RIA Novosti. The incident with the burning of the Koran and the position of Turkey significantly slow down the process of Sweden and Finland joining NATO, Marcin Przydacz, head of the Bureau of International Policy of the Office of the President of Poland, said on RMF FM radio station.

On Saturday, the leader of the Danish far-right Hard Deal party, Rasmus Paludan, burned the holy book of Muslims at the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, having previously received permission from the Swedish authorities for this action. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that after the burning of the Koran, Sweden should not count on Turkish support for the application to join NATO. Turkey also canceled a trilateral meeting with Finland and Sweden. Russia, among other countries, condemned the action.

“It certainly significantly slows down, not only the cancellation of this meeting, but also the statements of the Turkish president. This process began even before the summit in Madrid , it seemed that a decision would be made. Unfortunately, it seems that the Turkish side is not ready to agree,” Przydach said. .

In his opinion, among the reasons for Turkey’s resistance to Sweden and Finland joining NATO, there are also internal political ones. “A conglomeration of various reasons. There are elections in Turkey this year. And in the election campaign, such arguments are often used that are designed to show a firm position, especially in the context of, for example, the burning of the Koran,” the Polish deputy minister said.