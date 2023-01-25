World
The Polish Foreign Ministry assessed the prospect of Germany paying reparations
“In the next few months, most likely not, in the next few years, perhaps not either, but in the perspective of several generations, I am convinced that yes,” he answered the question of when Poland will be able to receive payments.
The official stressed that receiving reparations is the right of children and grandchildren, it is “an unfulfilled obligation that Germany must accept.”
Warsaw asked the US Congress, UNESCO, the Council of Europe, the UN, EU member states and NATO to help with obtaining this money.
As stated in the German government, they believe that they have already paid quite large reparations, and there is no reason to doubt Poland’s refusal to pay in 1953.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
