NATO Secretary General believes that the path to peace in Ukraine lies through the supply of weapons

BERLIN, Jan 25 – RIA Novosti. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that the path to peace in Ukraine leads through the supply of weapons to Kyiv.
“No one knows when this war will end. What we know is that if you want peace tomorrow, you must support Ukraine today. It sounds strange, but the path to peace leads through the supply of weapons,” Stoltenberg said in an interview with the German newspaper Welt.
Gerald Grosz: EU committed suicide over Ukraine

He added that NATO’s security interests here go beyond solidarity with Ukraine.
“Because if Putin succeeds, others will learn the lessons. The autocrats of this world are watching closely how we will respond to this invasion. We have also already learned that Russia has used energy supplies as a weapon. And China is also using its economic power to its advantage.” “We must understand that economic decisions can have consequences for security policy. They always say that war is too serious a matter to be left to the discretion of the generals,” the Secretary General said.
Russia launched a military special operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to demilitarize Ukraine, bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians,” and the ultimate goal is “the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that would guarantee the security of Russia itself.”
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West would have a negative effect.
