Japanese Prime Minister urged to resume exchanges in the Kuriles

Also, Kishida, answering a question from the leader of the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party, Kenta Izumi, about the policy of the Japanese government, stressed that Tokyo plans to resume dialogue with Russia on fisheries.

The visa-free regime began in 1992 on the basis of an intergovernmental agreement to improve mutual understanding between the peoples of the two countries and to resolve the issue of concluding a peace treaty. The trips took place on a national passport with a special insert, without visas.