The Moldovan authorities decided not to close the airspace

CHISINAU, January 25 – RIA Novosti. Moldova is not going to close the sky in connection with several cases of rocket fragments falling on its territory, said the head of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic, Anatoly Nosatiy.

Since the beginning of hostilities in Ukraine, the Moldovan authorities have recorded three cases of missile fragments falling on the border area, but their origin has not been established. The latest case occurred in the region of Briceni. The Ministry of Defense reported that it did not record violations of the republic’s airspace.

“Yes, there were such proposals (to close the airspace) in the government, there were certain risks, but now they are low, it was decided not to close the sky. At the moment, this question is not raised, but we are monitoring the situation and if necessary, or danger , all measures will be taken,” Nosatiy said in an interview with the Rlive Internet channel.

According to the minister, the closure of the airspace now would lead to a number of problems, including the provision of humanitarian assistance to refugees from Ukraine. “Closing the airspace would disrupt the air traffic on which the citizens of Moldova depend. In addition, most of the aid to refugees also comes by air,” Nosatii said.

The minister also stressed that the army handed over the found fragments to the investigating authorities.

“The military is only checking the entire territory to identify fragments or parts that pose a danger to citizens. Regarding the fragments found, they have been handed over to the Prosecutor General’s Office, which is investigating,” Nosatiy said, refraining from naming the belonging of the discovered objects.

According to the minister, the Moldovan air defense system has been integrated with the Romanian and Ukrainian ones since the times of the USSR, but it is not capable of detecting many new types of missiles.