Three former US presidents said they handed over all secret documents

MOSCOW, January 25 – RIA Novosti. Former US presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama handed over all their secret documents to the national archive after leaving office, CNN reports, citing politicians.

As noted, none of the representatives of the former presidents announced additional searches in homes or offices where documents could potentially be stored.

“All classified Clinton material has been duly transferred to the National Archives,” the Clinton office said.

Representatives for Bush Jr. and Obama said former presidents followed the same path.

Earlier it was reported that secret government documents were found in the private home of former US Vice President Mike Pence. He served as the second official in the US government hierarchy during the presidency of Donald Trump in 2017-2021.

In the United States , a scandal is gaining momentum after reports that the highest officials of the state do not comply with the rules for handling classified documents. In August 2022, a large collection of such materials was discovered at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Florida estate. Then similar finds were made in the personal office of the current President Joe Biden and in the garage of his private house.