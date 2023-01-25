World

Suvorovites took part in the celebration of the anniversary of the Indian Cadet Corps

NEW DELHI, Jan 25 – RIA Novosti. Cadets of the Russian St. Petersburg Suvorov Military School and pupils of the boarding school of the Russian Ministry of Defense for the first time took part in the celebrations on the occasion of the anniversary of the national cadet corps of India, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.
This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Indian Corps of Cadets. In addition to Russian and Indian cadets, representatives of 18 more countries take part in the celebration.
“Five students from Suvorov and five pupils of the boarding school of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation take part in the program. All of them are students from grades 8 to 11. The selection for participation in the program was demanding – all participants must be English-speaking, they also passed a test on knowledge of the culture and traditions of India. There were more 100 questions, and we selected the best ones,” said Larisa Maksimova, head of the boarding school for pupils of the RF Ministry of Defense.
Representatives of Russia took part in the work of the cadet camp of the National Cadet Corps of India. As the General Director of the National Cadet Corps, Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh, said earlier, more than 2.1 thousand cadets from all states and territories of India, as well as “representatives of 19 friendly countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Mongolia, Russia, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Nepal, Vietnam, Maldives, Mozambique, Mauritius, Seychelles, Sudan, USA, UK, New Zealand and Fiji.”
According to Maksimova, during the winter holidays, Suvorov students and pupils of the boarding school of the Russian Defense Ministry prepared a program that included a story about Russia, its customs, as well as a show of Russian national songs and dances, which was presented at the National Cadet Corps of India. Also, Russian cadets will take part in the parade march at the National Cadet Center.
“The guys are very interested in India. They like the cultural component of the country. They like the monumental ancient buildings, forts. The boys liked the forts, artillery installations. And the girls too,” Maksimova said.
As the cadets themselves say, during the trip they visited the cities of Delhi, Jaipur and Agra, got acquainted with Indian culture, the history of the country, and also talked with cadets from other countries.
“An important thing is the opportunity to broaden one’s horizons, make acquaintances among peers from other countries. It is worth noting that international communication contributes to a better understanding, which is very important,” said Sofia Sudarikova, a student at the boarding school of the Russian Ministry of Defense.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

