ANKARA, January 25 – RIA Novosti. Withdrawal from NATO has become mandatory for Turkey, the Turks have begun to sympathize with Russia and President Vladimir Putin, said Etem Sanchak, deputy chairman of the Rodina party.

On Saturday, the leader of the Danish far-right Hard Deal party, Rasmus Paludan, burned the holy book of Muslims at the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, having previously received permission from the Swedish authorities for this action. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that after the burning of the Koran, Sweden should not count on Turkish support for the application to join NATO. Russia, among other countries, condemned the action.