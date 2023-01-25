World
Turkey announces imminent withdrawal from NATO
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
ANKARA, January 25 – RIA Novosti. Withdrawal from NATO has become mandatory for Turkey, the Turks have begun to sympathize with Russia and President Vladimir Putin, said Etem Sanchak, deputy chairman of the Rodina party.
On Saturday, the leader of the Danish far-right Hard Deal party, Rasmus Paludan, burned the holy book of Muslims at the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, having previously received permission from the Swedish authorities for this action. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that after the burning of the Koran, Sweden should not count on Turkish support for the application to join NATO. Russia, among other countries, condemned the action.
“Events are forcing us to take these actions. NATO is forcing us to take these actions with its provocations. Finally, he is trying to oppose us to our neighbor Greece. Turkey will leave NATO in 5-6 months. He is trying to drag us into a funnel in the Middle East. Finally, you see actions against the Koran in Sweden and the Netherlands Leaving NATO has become urgent and mandatory In polls, the share of those who say that the United States is the country pursuing the most hostile and destructive policy towards us has risen to 80 percent. time, the Turkish people began to sympathize with Russia and Putin. The people saw the approaching threats and went ahead of the governments,” the Aydınlık newspaper quoted the politician as saying.
Yesterday, 21:25
Swedish PM wishes to return to dialogue with Turkey on NATO membership
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report