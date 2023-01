Turkey announces imminent withdrawal from NATO

“Events are forcing us to take these actions. NATO is forcing us to take these actions with its provocations. Finally, he is trying to oppose us to our neighbor Greece. Turkey will leave NATO in 5-6 months. He is trying to drag us into a funnel in the Middle East. Finally, you see actions against the Koran in Sweden and the Netherlands Leaving NATO has become urgent and mandatory In polls, the share of those who say that the United States is the country pursuing the most hostile and destructive policy towards us has risen to 80 percent. time, the Turkish people began to sympathize with Russia and Putin. The people saw the approaching threats and went ahead of the governments,” the Aydınlık newspaper quoted the politician as saying.