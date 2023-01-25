World
Snowfall in Japan kills a man
TOKYO, January 25 – RIA Novosti. Heavy snowfalls that hit Japan with the arrival of a cold front have led to the death of at least one person, Hirokazu Matsuno, secretary-general of the Japanese government, said during a press conference.
“According to the data received, at least one person died as a result of snowfalls. It is also being established whether the death of two more people was caused by snowfalls. Information about the victims is being received,” he said.
With the beginning of the week, a cold front came to Japan, causing cooling and snowfalls over a vast territory of the country. In particular, the air temperature in the village of Rikubetsu in Hokkaido dropped to minus 26.9 degrees on Wednesday morning. In Tokyo and Osaka in the morning, the air temperature was minus 3 and minus 2 degrees, respectively. During the day, up to 88 centimeters of snow fell in a number of regions.
Precipitation has already led to disruptions in the movement of trains, delays in aircraft departures, power outages.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
