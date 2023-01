Snowfall in Japan kills a man

With the beginning of the week, a cold front came to Japan , causing cooling and snowfalls over a vast territory of the country. In particular, the air temperature in the village of Rikubetsu in Hokkaido dropped to minus 26.9 degrees on Wednesday morning. In Tokyo and Osaka in the morning, the air temperature was minus 3 and minus 2 degrees, respectively. During the day, up to 88 centimeters of snow fell in a number of regions.