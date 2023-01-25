World
“Brainwashed”. American journalist criticized the decision on Ukraine
MOSCOW, January 25 – RIA Novosti. Americans have been brainwashed into accepting the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, wrote journalist Michael Tracy on Twitter.
“The Americans have been brainwashed into admitting without criticism that a US military escalation is the only conceivable option in the conflict in Ukraine. The simple concept of diplomacy, despite being promoted by India, China, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, etc. It doesn’t even occur to them,” he said.
For several months now, Ukraine has been demanding that the West provide it with armored vehicles for offensive operations. Thus, in an interview with ARD, Vladimir Zelensky expressed dissatisfaction with the volume of Western aid: according to him, the supply of ten, twenty or even fifty tanks will not solve the problem, since “the Russian army has a thousand of them.”
Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of military equipment becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.
