“The Americans have been brainwashed into admitting without criticism that a US military escalation is the only conceivable option in the conflict in Ukraine. The simple concept of diplomacy, despite being promoted by India, China , Brazil , Mexico, South Africa, etc. It doesn’t even occur to them,” he said.

For several months now, Ukraine has been demanding that the West provide it with armored vehicles for offensive operations. Thus, in an interview with ARD, Vladimir Zelensky expressed dissatisfaction with the volume of Western aid: according to him, the supply of ten, twenty or even fifty tanks will not solve the problem, since “the Russian army has a thousand of them.”