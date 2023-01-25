World

American journalist revealed the US plan for Russia and Germany

MOSCOW, January 25 – RIA Novosti. The United States convinced Germany to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine in order to quarrel Russia and Germany, Gray Zone columnist Aaron Mate wrote on Twitter.

Ignoring opinion polls in Germany and the risk of escalation, the US persuaded Berlin to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine. This is a victory for what Stratfor founder George Friedman called in 2015 the “original interest” of the US: the severing of “relations between Germany and Russia,” he said. he.

For several months now, Ukraine has been demanding that the West provide it with armored vehicles for offensive operations. Thus, in an interview with ARD, Vladimir Zelensky expressed dissatisfaction with the volume of Western aid: according to him, the supply of ten, twenty or even fifty tanks will not solve the problem, since “the Russian army has a thousand of them.”
Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of military equipment becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.
American colonel said that the United States understands the proximity of the defeat of Ukraine

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

