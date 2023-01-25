MOSCOW, January 25 – RIA Novosti. The resignations of high-ranking officials in Kyiv do not promise Ukraine have caused a mixed reaction from the leader of the movement “Patriots” Florian Filippo on Twitter. The resignations of high-ranking officials in Kyiv do not promise Ukraine have caused a mixed reaction from the leader of the movement “Patriots” Florian Filippo on Twitter.

“Hecatomb (brutal extermination of people. – Approx. ed.) Around Zelensky: Deputy Minister of Defense resigned due to allegations of corruption! And last week, Zelensky’s deputy resigned. Something is clearly happening in Ukraine – stay tuned !” said Filippo.

There have been several major resignations in the leadership of Ukraine: Deputy Defense Minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov, Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Timoshenko and Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksiy Symonenko lost their posts.

In addition, the authorities fired Vasily Lozinsky, Deputy Minister for Community Development, and several governors. The Ukrainian edition “Strana.ua” also reported on the possible impending resignation of the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal.

Filippo has repeatedly criticized Western countries for financial support for Ukraine and the supply of military equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are prolonging the conflict in the Eastern European country.

At the same time, the politician called for the lifting of anti-Russian sanctions by the European Union. He called Brussels’ decisions in the energy industry insane, and the restrictive measures themselves stupid.