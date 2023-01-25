World
Hong Kong cargo ship sinks off Japan’s Danjo Island
According to the South Korean news agency Yonhap, two of those on the ship were evacuated, and another 20 are missing.
According to the Japanese TV channel, the distress signal was received at about 23:00 Tuesday (17:00 Moscow time). On board was a crew of 14 Chinese and eight Myanmar citizens. The crew reported that the ship’s hull was listing and flooding. According to Yonhap, the ship Jin Tian with 22 crew members on board, carrying timber, sank 148 kilometers southeast of the city of Seogwipo on the South Korean island of Jeju.
According to the South Korean Coast Guard, the search and rescue operation is carried out together with colleagues from Japan.
Three ships are in the disaster area on Wednesday morning. As noted by NHK, according to eyewitnesses on one of them, the crew in distress managed to get into lifeboats shortly before the ship sank. However, it is still not known for sure whether everyone was able to escape. The location of the boats has not yet been determined.
According to the latest information, it is reliably known that four Chinese citizens were rescued, they were taken to other ships, the Japanese TV channel points out.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
