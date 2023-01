Hong Kong cargo ship sinks off Japan’s Danjo Island

A Hong Kong-registered cargo ship with 22 people on board sank in the East China Sea near Danjo Island in Japan ‘s Nagasaki prefecture, four people are said to have been rescued, NHK reported, citing the Japan Coast Guard.

According to the Japanese TV channel, the distress signal was received at about 23:00 Tuesday (17:00 Moscow time). On board was a crew of 14 Chinese and eight Myanmar citizens. The crew reported that the ship’s hull was listing and flooding. According to Yonhap, the ship Jin Tian with 22 crew members on board, carrying timber, sank 148 kilometers southeast of the city of Seogwipo on the South Korean island of Jeju.

Three ships are in the disaster area on Wednesday morning. As noted by NHK, according to eyewitnesses on one of them, the crew in distress managed to get into lifeboats shortly before the ship sank. However, it is still not known for sure whether everyone was able to escape. The location of the boats has not yet been determined.