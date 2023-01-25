World
Personnel changes in Ukraine will continue, Zelensky said
MOSCOW, January 25 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that personnel changes in Ukraine will continue.
Earlier, the Ukrainian media reported on the dismissal of the Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Oleksiy Symonenko and announced possible dismissals and reshuffles in the Cabinet of Ukraine. In addition, Zelensky fired Kyrylo Tymoshenko from the post of deputy head of his office.
“Today, society has witnessed another set of personnel decisions. I emphasize the word – another. We will continue to take appropriate steps – the public will see each of them and, I’m sure, will support them,” Zelensky wrote in his Telegram channel.
The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commenting on the personnel reshuffle in Kyiv, said that another “redistribution of the meadow” has begun in Ukraine.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
