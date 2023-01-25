World

Peskov spoke about the last conversation between Putin and Zelensky

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 27 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 25 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not communicated with Vladimir Zelensky for the past few years, press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti.
Putin and Zelensky met in 2019 at the Normandy format summit in Paris. At the same time, the Russian president also held bilateral meetings – with the Ukrainian leader, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Angela Merkel, who served as Chancellor of Germany.
After this meeting, as specified on the Kremlin website, Putin called Zelensky several times – in February and July 2020. Since then, there have been no reports of any contact.
When asked whether it was correct to understand that for several years the head of state had neither personal nor telephone contacts with the President of Ukraine, Peskov answered in the affirmative.
“True,” he concluded.
At the end of October 2021, the Kremlin said that there were no special prospects for a meeting of the heads of the two countries due to the actions of Kyiv and the difficulties of communicating with Zelensky, who unfoundedly accused Russia of participating in the conflict in southeastern Ukraine, and also refused to recognize the Minsk agreements .
01:24

Pompeo told how much the United States prepared Ukraine for the conflict

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 27 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Personnel changes in Ukraine will continue, Zelensky said

4 mins ago

Austrian politician calls EU a ‘useful idiot’

50 mins ago

Media: EC worried about European farmers because of trade with Ukraine

1 hour ago

Pompeo told how much the United States prepared Ukraine for the conflict

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.