MOSCOW, January 25 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not communicated with Vladimir Zelensky for the past few years, press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti.

Putin and Zelensky met in 2019 at the Normandy format summit in Paris . At the same time, the Russian president also held bilateral meetings – with the Ukrainian leader, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Angela Merkel, who served as Chancellor of Germany

After this meeting, as specified on the Kremlin website, Putin called Zelensky several times – in February and July 2020. Since then, there have been no reports of any contact.

When asked whether it was correct to understand that for several years the head of state had neither personal nor telephone contacts with the President of Ukraine, Peskov answered in the affirmative.

“True,” he concluded.

At the end of October 2021, the Kremlin said that there were no special prospects for a meeting of the heads of the two countries due to the actions of Kyiv and the difficulties of communicating with Zelensky, who unfoundedly accused Russia of participating in the conflict in southeastern Ukraine, and also refused to recognize the Minsk agreements .