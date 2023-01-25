World
Austrian politician calls EU a ‘useful idiot’
VIENNA, Jan 25 – RIA Novosti. The European Union has turned out to be a “useful idiot” for the United States in Ukraine, since as a result of the conflict only Washington has been the winner so far, the American military-industrial complex is demonstrating “the highest profits since 1945,” the ex-presidential candidate of Austria, politician and publicist, said in an interview with RIA Novosti Gerald Grosh.
“We need to know: this is a conflict between the United States, respectively, NATO on the one hand and Russia on the other. The EU is just a useful idiot, in this case, Washington. These are echoes of the fact that the EU was not able to integrate Russia into a common security policy The United States is benefiting from this conflict, especially since its military industry is the highest profit earner since 1945,” he said.
According to the politician, the anti-Russian sanctions were “a dramatic, serious mistake, generated by an excessive emotional reaction on the part of the European leadership.” At the same time, Vienna was “driven into a dead end,” and because of the falsely understood pan-European solidarity, the Austrians “committed economic, foreign policy, political and socio-political suicide,” Grosh believes.
“Energy markets are going crazy, inflation is at an all-time high, society as a whole is suffering. The result is massive social upheaval,” he added.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
