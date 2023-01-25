Media: EC worried about European farmers because of trade with Ukraine

MOSCOW, January 25 – RIA Novosti. The European Commission is considering reviewing the trade liberalization regime with Ukraine, as the situation with the agricultural exports of the Eastern European country puts farmers from the EU at a disadvantage, Euractiv reports. The European Commission is considering reviewing the trade liberalization regime with Ukraine, as the situation with the agricultural exports of the Eastern European country puts farmers from the EU at a disadvantage, Euractiv reports.

The corresponding regime began to operate last year. It will continue to operate until June 2023. The Decree introduces zero customs rates for certain goods from Ukraine, suspends the use of the entry price system and the operation of all tariff quotas, and also provides that even after its expiration, anti-dumping duties are not levied on products coming from this country.

Yesterday, 17:05 The Czech Republic called on the EU to strengthen sanctions against the technology sector of Russia

“The Commission will review the liberalization of trade in agri-food commodities between Ukraine and the EU. The European Commission is considering revising the ad hoc suspension of all tariffs and quotas on Ukrainian agri-food exports in the coming weeks following complaints from Member States that the influx of agricultural commodities puts EU farmers at a disadvantage” , – the publication of the portal says.

Earlier, Bloomberg, citing European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, reported that the European Union intends to extend the trade liberalization regime with Ukraine as part of supporting the country’s economy.