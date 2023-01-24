The US has been training Ukrainian soldiers for a very long time, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on the Fox News podcast.

“You should know that the Ukrainian armed forces have been trained in the US for a very long time. When I was still the head of the CIA, I visited the southeast of Ukraine many times, we helped their special forces in various ways, that’s all I can say “, Pompeo said.

He also added that the American people should be proud that American lives were not at risk, as US instructors “did a great job teaching others to defend their country.”

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.