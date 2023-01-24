The US Establishment Stirred Anti-Russian Sentiment in the US Through the “Meddling” Hysteria in the 2016 Electionswrote The American Conservative columnist Kelly Bokar Vlahos.

“It could be argued that the story of Russian ‘malign influence’ helped secure the American public’s agreement to start a new Cold War with Russia by cementing in people’s minds the idea that the Russians not only helped elect Donald Trump, but actively tried to ‘destroy US democracy. and continue to do so,” the journalist said.

At the end of the article, Vlahos concluded that the anti-Russian narrative, inflated through social networks, could end in “an immediate war with a nuclear power.”

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia itself.