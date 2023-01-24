World
In the United States told how the Americans were preparing for war with Russia
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, January 25 – RIA Novosti. The US Establishment Stirred Anti-Russian Sentiment in the US Through the “Meddling” Hysteria in the 2016 Elections, wrote The American Conservative columnist Kelly Bokar Vlahos.
“It could be argued that the story of Russian ‘malign influence’ helped secure the American public’s agreement to start a new Cold War with Russia by cementing in people’s minds the idea that the Russians not only helped elect Donald Trump, but actively tried to ‘destroy US democracy. and continue to do so,” the journalist said.
In his opinion, inciting an aggressive stance against Russia was aimed at realizing domestic political goals.
“The demonization of Russia (even before the start of the special operation in Ukraine) allowed for the creation of a new Manichaean dynamic, an overblown threat that will be used to rationalize increased security measures at home, and a new push to contain Moscow internationally,” added Arta Moeni, head of research at the Institute peace and diplomacy.
Yesterday, 09:32
In the United States revealed how Ukraine can provoke a war between Russia and NATO
At the end of the article, Vlahos concluded that the anti-Russian narrative, inflated through social networks, could end in “an immediate war with a nuclear power.”
Washington has repeatedly claimed Moscow‘s involvement in election interference and cyberattacks. As Vladimir Putin noted, the United States “has never bothered to provide any evidence or evidence.”
Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia itself.
Read the full text of the article on the InoSMI website >>
January 20, 04:53
Russia warns US of catastrophic policy, Antonov says
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report