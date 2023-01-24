World

Norway may supply Ukraine with up to eight Leopard tanks, media write

MURMANSK, January 24 – RIA Novosti. Norway may decide to supply eight of its available Leopard tanks, Dagens Næringsliv (DN) reported citing its sources.
“As far as DN knows, there is a possibility that Norway will supply eight of its 36 Leopard tanks to Ukraine. In a short time, the government will decide on the purchase of new tanks,” the publication reported.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West would have a negative effect.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

