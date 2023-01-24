The UN became aware of the video with the torture of Russian prisoners of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

GENEVA, Jan 24 – RIA Novosti. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) is aware of a video presented by the Russian Federation, which shows human rights violations by the Ukrainian military against Russian prisoners, Ravina Shamdasani, press secretary of the Office, told RIA Novosti on Tuesday.

Earlier, Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova, during a meeting with the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spolyarich, presented a video showing violence and executions committed by Ukrainian soldiers against Russian prisoners of war.

“We are aware of this video, which is made up of previously available footage that the Office has already analyzed and included in various reports,” Shamdasani said.

She added that the head of the OHCHR Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine addressed some of these cases at her press briefing in Geneva on 15 November, and that the High Commissioner commented publicly on one of the videos, also in November.

“(Authorities – ed.)…Ukraine gave our human rights monitoring mission access to Russian prisoners of war in official places of internment, and in this way we were able to speak confidentially with prisoners of war and document allegations of human rights violations. We hold regular meetings with the Ukrainian authorities on these and other issues,” the spokeswoman said.

She recalled that the OHCHR report, covering the first six months of the conflict, reported 50 cases of torture or various forms of ill-treatment of prisoners of war by Ukrainian soldiers.

