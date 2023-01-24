World
Zelensky signed decrees on the dismissal of heads of regional administrations
MOSCOW, January 24 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelensky signed decrees on the dismissal of the heads of the Kyiv regional military administration Oleksiy Kuleba, Dnipropetrovsk – Valentin Reznichenko, Sumska – Dmitry Zhyvitsky, follows from the data on Zelensky’s website.
In addition, the Kyiv-appointed “governors” of the Ukrainian-controlled parts of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, Alexander Starukh and Yaroslav Yanushevich, were fired. The signed decrees were published on Tuesday.
A series of resignations swept through the Ukrainian authorities. The layoffs affected both Zelensky’s office and deputy heads of a number of ministries, as well as governors. The resignations came amid high-profile scandals over the purchase of goods for the military at inflated prices and bribes.
Zelensky appoints former head of Kyiv region as deputy head of presidential office
