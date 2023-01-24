World

Zelensky signed decrees on the dismissal of heads of regional administrations

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 22 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 24 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelensky signed decrees on the dismissal of the heads of the Kyiv regional military administration Oleksiy Kuleba, Dnipropetrovsk – Valentin Reznichenko, Sumska – Dmitry Zhyvitsky, follows from the data on Zelensky’s website.
In addition, the Kyiv-appointed “governors” of the Ukrainian-controlled parts of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, Alexander Starukh and Yaroslav Yanushevich, were fired. The signed decrees were published on Tuesday.
A series of resignations swept through the Ukrainian authorities. The layoffs affected both Zelensky’s office and deputy heads of a number of ministries, as well as governors. The resignations came amid high-profile scandals over the purchase of goods for the military at inflated prices and bribes.
Yesterday, 22:17

Zelensky appoints former head of Kyiv region as deputy head of presidential office

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 22 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The UN became aware of the video with the torture of Russian prisoners of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

5 mins ago

Medvedev invited the leaders of the United States and Germany to stop the ticking of nuclear clocks

38 mins ago

US President Asks Congress to Ban Assault Weapons | News

40 mins ago

Zelensky discussed with Macron steps to end the conflict in Ukraine

55 mins ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.