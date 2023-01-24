The hands of the doomsday clock, indicating the threat of a global catastrophe, have reached a record close to “nuclear midnight” – 90 seconds before it, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists reported.

“Let the watchmakers Biden and Scholz stop the ticking of the atomic clock for a while. To do this, they need to understand that their Ukrainian hands have long since rusted,” Medvedev told RIA Novosti, answering the question of what to do to move the hands of these watches even a little back.