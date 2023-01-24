World

Medvedev invited the leaders of the United States and Germany to stop the ticking of nuclear clocks

MOSCOW, January 24 – RIA Novosti. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev suggested that the leaders of the United States and Germany stop the ticking of nuclear clocks, but first, realize that their Ukrainian arrow has rusted.
The hands of the doomsday clock, indicating the threat of a global catastrophe, have reached a record close to “nuclear midnight” – 90 seconds before it, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists reported.
“Let the watchmakers Biden and Scholz stop the ticking of the atomic clock for a while. To do this, they need to understand that their Ukrainian hands have long since rusted,” Medvedev told RIA Novosti, answering the question of what to do to move the hands of these watches even a little back.
In the United States, they started talking about the doomsday scenario for Ukraine

