US President Asks Congress to Ban Assault Weapons | News

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, called on Congress on Monday to federally ban assault weapons after the reported shooting on the eve of this day in Half Moon Bay, California, which left seven dead.

Two dead reported after shooting at school in Iowa, USA

Through a statement, the president said that “once again, I urge both houses of Congress to act quickly and deliver this assault weapons ban to my desk.”

At the same time, he urged “actions to keep American communities, schools, workplaces and homes safe” while noting that “we know that the scourge of gun violence in the US requires more decisive action.” .

“Following a briefing by my homeland security team, I have directed my administration to ensure that local authorities and the broader Half Moon Bay community have the full support of the federal government in the wake of this heinous attack,” he added. .

For its part, this Monday two bills were presented with the aim of introducing a federal ban on assault weapons and increasing the minimum age to acquire these types of weapons to 21 years.

A federal ban on assault weapons was imposed in 1994, which expired after ten years after not being renewed during the Republican administration of former President George W. Bush.

Last year, the Supreme Court upheld the right of Americans to carry weapons in public after striking down a New York law that established a ban on this.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



