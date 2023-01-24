World
Zelensky discussed with Macron steps to end the conflict in Ukraine
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, January 24 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had discussed diplomatic steps with French President Emmanuel Macron to end the conflict in Ukraine.
Zelensky said that this and other issues were discussed during a telephone conversation on Tuesday.
Yesterday, 22:04
U.S. congresswoman loses patience over Zelensky’s behavior
“During a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, he thanked for the breakthrough decision to provide light tanks and for further strengthening the defense capability of Ukraine, in particular with advanced air defense systems. They also discussed diplomatic steps to end the war. He emphasized separately that athletes from Russia have no place at the Olympic Games in Paris,” Zelensky’s Telegram channel said.
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.”
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
Yesterday, 13:37
“Like never before.” Zelensky gave the West a distress signal, media write
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report