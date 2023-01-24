The State Department said they did not hint at Russia’s involvement in the burning of the Koran

WASHINGTON, January 24 – RIA Novosti. US State Department spokesman Ned Price said he did not hint at a Russian trail when he suggested that the burning of the Koran in Sweden was intended to hinder NATO expansion.

On Saturday, the leader of the Danish far-right Hard Deal party, Rasmus Paludan, burned the holy book of Muslims at the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, having previously received permission from the Swedish authorities for this action.

January 23, 23:30 The State Department called the burning of the Koran in Sweden a provocation

“I didn’t try to suggest it (Russian involvement). I assumed, and we saw similar suggestions from our Swedish partners on this matter, that individuals who are involved in this kind of action may in some cases not want to see Sweden in NATO, may want to undermine the transatlantic alliance,” Price explained at a briefing of his yesterday’s remarks.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that after the burning of the Koran, Sweden should not count on Turkish support for the application to join NATO. Russia, among other countries, condemned the action.