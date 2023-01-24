World

The new US ambassador to Russia did not discuss negotiations over Ukraine

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






WASHINGTON, January 24 – RIA Novosti. The State Department said the new US ambassador to Moscow, Lynn Tracy, did not discuss a “negotiated settlement” of the conflict in Ukraine with her Russian counterpart in Washington, Anatoly Antonov.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Ned Price confirmed that such a meeting took place on the eve of Tracy’s departure, but, like the Russian side, did not disclose the content of the conversation.
22:59

New US Ambassador to start work by end of January

“But I can make it pretty clear that she didn’t discuss. She didn’t discuss any form of negotiated settlement of Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine,” Price told reporters.
He repeated that, from the US point of view, this issue is the prerogative of “Ukrainian partners.”
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” He noted that the special operation was a forced measure, Russia “was left no chance to do otherwise, security risks were created such that it was impossible to react by other means.”
According to him, Russia has been trying for 30 years to agree with NATO on the principles of security in Europe, but in response it faced either cynical deceit and lies, or attempts to pressure and blackmail, while the North Atlantic Alliance, despite Moscow’s protests, is steadily expanding and approaching to the borders of the Russian Federation.
22:11

The United States said that they never ruled out the possibility of sending tanks to Ukraine

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The UN became aware of the video with the torture of Russian prisoners of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

4 mins ago

Zelensky signed decrees on the dismissal of heads of regional administrations

21 mins ago

Medvedev invited the leaders of the United States and Germany to stop the ticking of nuclear clocks

37 mins ago

US President Asks Congress to Ban Assault Weapons | News

39 mins ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.