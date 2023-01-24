The new US ambassador to Russia did not discuss negotiations over Ukraine

WASHINGTON, January 24 – RIA Novosti. The State Department said the new US ambassador to The State Department said the new US ambassador to Moscow , Lynn Tracy, did not discuss a “negotiated settlement” of the conflict in Ukraine with her Russian counterpart in Washington, Anatoly Antonov.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Ned Price confirmed that such a meeting took place on the eve of Tracy’s departure, but, like the Russian side, did not disclose the content of the conversation.

22:59 New US Ambassador to start work by end of January

“But I can make it pretty clear that she didn’t discuss. She didn’t discuss any form of negotiated settlement of Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine,” Price told reporters.

He repeated that, from the US point of view, this issue is the prerogative of “Ukrainian partners.”

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” He noted that the special operation was a forced measure, Russia “was left no chance to do otherwise, security risks were created such that it was impossible to react by other means.”

According to him, Russia has been trying for 30 years to agree with NATO on the principles of security in Europe, but in response it faced either cynical deceit and lies, or attempts to pressure and blackmail, while the North Atlantic Alliance, despite Moscow ’s protests, is steadily expanding and approaching to the borders of the Russian Federation.