The authorities of the region called the cause of the car explosion in Berdyansk

SIMFEROPOL, January 24 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian special services are behind the car explosion in Berdyansk, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the administration of the Zaporozhye region, told RIA Novosti.

In Berdyansk, a car belonging to a local businesswoman, Valentina Mamai, exploded near a school, most likely in the car.

“The explosion was very powerful. According to preliminary information, what happened is a terrorist act behind which Ukrainian special services stand,” Rogov said.

According to him, Mamai heads the local public organization of animal advocates.

“Information about the victims is being specified,” Rogov added.