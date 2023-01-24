World

Indonesian Foreign Ministry Summons Swedish Ambassador After Quran Burning in Stockholm

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 59 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 24 – RIA Novosti. The Indonesian Foreign Ministry summoned the Swedish ambassador on Tuesday in connection with the burning of the Koran by a far-right activist in Stockholm over the weekend, spokesman Teuku Faizasya said.
Nordic News reported on January 16 that Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right Hard Deal party, had been given permission to hold a Koran-burning rally outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. Paludan held an action last Saturday. In response, Ankara said it would not support the Scandinavian country’s bid for NATO membership.
Yesterday, 23:30

The State Department called the burning of the Koran in Sweden a provocation

According to the Indonesian news agency ANTARA, Swedish Ambassador to Indonesia Marina Berg was summoned because Jakarta filed a formal complaint against Paludan’s anti-Islam act.
“Yes, we will meet with her this week,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Faizasya told ANTARA, without giving an exact date for the meeting.
On Monday, the leader of the far-right Pegida movement, Edwin Wagensveld, staged an action in The Hague, tearing out several pages from the Koran and then burning them. Today, the Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Ankara in connection with the action.
11:26Martial arts

Famous Russian MMA fighter cursed the politician who burned the Koran in Stockholm

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 59 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The authorities of the region called the cause of the car explosion in Berdyansk

36 mins ago

Two regional energy distribution companies fined in Ukraine

1 hour ago

In Moldova, six people were detained in a corruption case

2 hours ago

Protests in several countries against the burning of the Koran in Sweden | News

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.