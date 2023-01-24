Indonesian Foreign Ministry Summons Swedish Ambassador After Quran Burning in Stockholm

MOSCOW, January 24 – RIA Novosti. The Indonesian Foreign Ministry summoned the Swedish ambassador on Tuesday in connection with the burning of the Koran by a far-right activist in Stockholm over the weekend, spokesman Teuku Faizasya said. The Indonesian Foreign Ministry summoned the Swedish ambassador on Tuesday in connection with the burning of the Koran by a far-right activist in Stockholm over the weekend, spokesman Teuku Faizasya said.

Nordic News reported on January 16 that Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right Hard Deal party, had been given permission to hold a Koran-burning rally outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. Paludan held an action last Saturday. In response, Ankara said it would not support the Scandinavian country’s bid for NATO membership.

Yesterday, 23:30 The State Department called the burning of the Koran in Sweden a provocation

According to the Indonesian news agency ANTARA, Swedish Ambassador to Indonesia Marina Berg was summoned because Jakarta filed a formal complaint against Paludan’s anti-Islam act.

“Yes, we will meet with her this week,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Faizasya told ANTARA, without giving an exact date for the meeting.

On Monday, the leader of the far-right Pegida movement, Edwin Wagensveld, staged an action in The Hague, tearing out several pages from the Koran and then burning them. Today, the Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Ankara in connection with the action.