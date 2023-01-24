Two regional energy distribution companies fined in Ukraine

Two regional energy distribution companies have been fined in Ukraine for failing to comply with power outage schedules, the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NERCU) said on Tuesday.

DTEK Kyiv Electric Grids and DTEK Odessa Electric Grids were fined for non-compliance with shutdown schedules in the face of a shortage of electricity, the commission said on its website.

At the same time, it is specified that the issue of fines for Lvivoblenergo, Ternopoloblenergo, Zakarpattyaoblenergo, Poltavaoblenergo, and DTEK Kyiv Regional Electric Grids will be considered at the next meeting of the commission.