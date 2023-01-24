In Moldova, six people were detained in a corruption case

CHISINAU, January 24 – RIA Novosti. As a result of searches at the Agency for Intervention and Payments in Agriculture of Moldova (AIPA), six people were detained in the case of corruption and abuse of power, said the head of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, Veronika Dragalin.

The National Anti-Corruption Center of Moldova, together with prosecutors, conducted searches on Tuesday at the Agency for Intervention and Payments in Agriculture.

“68 searches were carried out, during which AIPA employees from the territorial sectors of Balti and Comrat, administrators of limited liability companies, administrators of joint-stock companies, mayors and third parties were prosecuted. As a result of these actions, six people were detained, six people are under investigation, several more people were recognized as suspects,” Dragalin said at a briefing.

The head of the National Anti-Corruption Center, Iulian Rusu, said that 26 criminal cases were initiated on the facts of abuse of power or official position, passive corruption, active corruption, trade in influence and money laundering.

As a result of the investigation, it was found that up to 10% was returned to AIPA employees from each subsidy issued to farmers, and officials could receive up to 8 thousand dollars from one such transaction.

Prosecutors also recorded an episode of money laundering through a project to provide subsidies to improve living standards and work in rural areas. The state budget was damaged in the amount of 185 thousand dollars.

As a result of the searches, cash, 13 mobile phones, three system units, a laptop, and two weapons were seized, which were stored without the necessary permission. The prosecutor’s office said the investigation is ongoing.